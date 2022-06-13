Rain is expected in the Okanagan Valley (Pixabay photo)

Ready your umbrellas for Okanagan-Shuswap special weather statement

Wet weather is expected over the next few days

A special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan and Shuswap, with warnings of prolonged rainfall over parts of the B.C. Interior.

Periods of rain will begin today, June 13, and continue through Tuesday, June 14. Total rainfall amounts of 20 up to 40 mm are expected before the rain eases to periods of light rain Tuesday afternoon.

A low pressure centre over Montana is moving into Southern Alberta and bringing moisture with it.

There is some uncertainty associated with the exact trajectory of the low and this will be a factor impacting the amount of rain in each region.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
