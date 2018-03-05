(Canadian Press)

Pressure on Newfoundland to offer more abortion coverage

It is the only province in Canada that does not offer some coverage of Mifegymiso

Newfoundland and Labrador — said to offer among the worst access to abortion in the country — is being pressured to provide universal coverage of the abortion pill.

It is the only province in Canada that does not offer some coverage of Mifegymiso, a two-drug combination that induces an abortion up to nine weeks into a pregnancy.

Maggie O’Dea, a medical student at Memorial University in St. John’s, says students are meeting with provincial legislators this week and will sit down with the health minister, John Haggie, on Wednesday.

She says women in rural and remote communities face lengthy wait times and significant costs to access abortion services.

O’Dea, part of the university’s Medical Students Society, says universal coverage of the abortion pill would help reduce barriers to abortion care and cut costs for the province.

She says the abortion pill costs roughly $350, while a surgical abortion in hospital can cost as much as $1,500 in addition to travel and accommodation expenses.

Every other province in Canada now offers some coverage of medical abortions using pills, with costs varying depending on a patient’s income, private health benefits and other factors, to full universal coverage for all residents.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Treat opioid addiction as a chronic disease, says B.C. addictions expert
Next story
B.C. police departments to roll out electronic tickets

Just Posted

Snowmobiler dies near Lumby

Incident in backcountry claims the life of 30-year-old

Winter driving conditions on Hwy. 1 and 23 Monday

Winter maintenance taking place on Highway 23 north of Revelstoke

Glimpses of the Past

From the threat of wolves in 1893 to a junior ski jumping distance world record in 1928

Revelstoke ends Kamloops’ season with Game 6 victory

Storm head coach Patterson done with Junior B club

Humane Societies search for owner of B.C. dog dropped off in Calgary

The stray dog was picked up in Revelstoke and dropped off at the Country Hills Animal Hospital earlier this week

Touring Mount Macpherson Ski Area

Revelstoke Nordic athletes give the Review an exclusive look at the classic course for BC Midget Championships

Safe driver discounts, lending vehicles to young drivers under scrutiny for ICBC

At-fault accident could cost you for 10 years, instead of three

Pressure on Newfoundland to offer more abortion coverage

It is the only province in Canada that does not offer some coverage of Mifegymiso

Treat opioid addiction as a chronic disease, says B.C. addictions expert

Lack of longterm care contributing to the 1,400 overdose-related deaths in B.C. last year

VIDEO: B.C. hunter stalked by a cougar

A Campbell River man recorded a close encounter with a cougar

BCHL Today: Alberni Valley Bulldogs on track for first round upset

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

‘I feel scared:’ Indigenous youth call for change after high-profile acquittals

“I feel scared. I feel scared for urban Indigenous young people who are affected by too many systems that fail them.”

Do you want bad drivers to pay up? ICBC asks B.C. residents for input

Indebted auto-insurer asks for public feedback on rate structure

Squatter arrested in remote home

Chase RCMP find man hiding in season home in North Shuswap’s Seymour Arm

Most Read