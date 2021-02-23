Balloons are fixed to a railing as Police officers stand outside King Edward VII's hospital in London, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Prince Philip has infection, will stay in hospital

Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward, told Sky News that his father was ‘a lot better’

Prince Philip is “comfortable” in a London hospital where he is being treated for an infection, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

The palace said Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is “comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”

He was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital a week ago after feeling ill. Royal officials called it a precautionary measure.

Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward, told Sky News that his father was “a lot better.”

Edward said “he’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed.”

Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Philip married Elizabeth in 1947 at Westminster Abbey in London, five years before she became queen, and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

—The Associated Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pride Society ‘disappointed’ with lack of consultation by RCMP on Safe Place Program
Next story
Roads icy before Highway 1 collision east of Sicamous

Just Posted

Black Press file photo.
Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital

Meya Musseau and Abby Maloney both in Grade 6 at Arrow Heights Elementary are pointing to the felted creations they made as part of the Wildland Wonders project the showed at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre in 2018. (File photo/Revelstoke Review)
Columbia Basin Trust funding upgrades to Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Funds are coming from the trust’s energy sustainability program

(File)
Weekend head-on crash closes Hwy 1 near Revelstoke for 10 hours

One driver sustained life threatening injuries

Revelstoke Peer Support is hosting virtual peer support meetings every week. (Unsplash)
Healing in community: Peer support group expanding in Revelstoke

The virtual meetings are held once a week

The City of Revelstoke is seeking feedback to incorporate into the upcoming update to the Youth Action Plan. (File photo/ Stoke Youth Network)
Revelstoke Youth Advisory Committee seeking feedback for action plan update

The online survey results ask about past projects and future priorities

Caitlin Potts
WATCH: Caitlin Potts’ mother continues searching for answers five years on

Caitlin Potts was last heard from on Feb. 22, 2016

A city staff report says 52 vandalism incidents in 2020 has cost the City of Vernon an additional $42,000 in cleanup costs of the downtown transit terminal bathrooms. (City of Vernon)
UPDATE: Vernon washrooms hours cut following $42K in vandalism

After 52 incidents of vandalism and 85 bylaw visits, council agrees to close two of three overnight

Salmon Arm’s Marine Park marina, used for moorage, boat rentals and by young anglers in the annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby, is to be replaced this spring. (File photo)
Council waives review of demolition permit for Salmon Arm wharf marina

City wharf’s heritage register status triggers process, interest from province

A Mini Cooper towing a travel trailer and a Toyota pickup were tow of the vehicles involved in a Feb. 22 collision on Highway 1 near Lybarger Road. (Sicamous RCMP image)
Roads icy before Highway 1 collision east of Sicamous

Feb. 22 crash involving three vehicles disrupted traffic for about an hour

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, it lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Social media giant strikes deal to pay for journalism in battle with global repercussions

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Biden/Trudeau summit to avoid some Canadian priorities?

U.S. summit ‘road map’ focuses on mutual interests, steers clear of Canadian potholes

A Kelowna Pride Festival 2019 participant holds up a flag. (Kelowna Pride Society)
Pride Society ‘disappointed’ with lack of consultation by RCMP on Safe Place Program

Kelowna Pride Society said there was a lack of community consultation regarding the initiative

An approximation of what BC Housing would like to construct on two sites in Vernon for homeless housing. (BC Housing photo)
Need for all housing identified by Vernon Mayor

‘As Mayor of Vernon, the last thing I want to see is a moratorium on supportive housing projects’

Most Read