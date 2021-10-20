Juanita Parnell won big with her ticket she purchased in Prince Rupert. (Facebook screenshot)

Juanita Parnell won big with her ticket she purchased in Prince Rupert. (Facebook screenshot)

Prince Rupert resident wins $5.8 million Lotto

Lotto 6/49 winner bought ticket at Safeway

Prince Rupert has a new millionaire.

Juanita Parnell found out at 3:30 in the morning she had won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

Parnell is walking away with $5.8 million — splitting the grand prize of more than $11 million dollars with a winner in Ontario.

Parnell has been playing with the same set of numbers for the past 20 years, which she chose from a Quick Pick she bought.

“There’s no rhyme or reason why I’ve stuck with them. I think I’ve missed playing them only three times.”

She has no plans on what to do with her winnings at the moment, but said she would like to take her grandchildren on a vacation.

“We’ve never been able to go on a vacation together all at once,” Parnell said. “I’d like to take them to Disney World in Florida.”

She bought their winning ticket at West End Grocery with the winning six numbers being 7, 18, 19, 38, 42 and 46 with bonus number 31.

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. reports 696 new COVID cases, 6 deaths on Wednesday
Next story
B.C. Children’s Hospital sees influx of emergency visits for respiratory viruses

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Backpacker Hostel is now closed. The building has been purchased by Revelstoke Mountain Resort for staff housing. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s long-time hostel ‘house mom’ closes shop

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is requiring that all staff, volunteers and contractors be vaccinated. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort requiring staff to be vaccinated

Tanya Roche (right), with her grandmother Helen Kunz, who died in 2019. In honour of her grandma, Roche, a rare O-negative blood type, donates blood every October. (Contributed)
Revelstoke woman makes Okanagan trip to donate blood in honour of grandma

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A Canadian has collected over 11,300 different cans of Coca Cola