Prince scores $75K prize in Vernon

A quick stop for coffee with a friend turned into a $75,000 win for Vernon’s Margaret Prince.
Five out of six-plus matched numbers scored the big win from BC/49 on Feb. 24.
“I was shopping and knew I forgot to check my ticket so I stopped at a retailer,” Prince said. “The retailer told me someone had won $75,000 in Vernon so I checked my ticket and the amount popped up.
“I was mind blown and shocked!”
She shared the news with family and a few co-workers and said she’ll use her winnings to “splurge” on a car for herself.
Prince had purchased a spur-of-the-moment Mini Dip Pack from the 7-Eleven on 32nd Street.
