Princeton area wildfire believed to be human caused

A fire burning near Princeton, on Hembrie Mountain Road, is likely human caused, according to BC Wildfire spokesperson Hannah Swift.

The fire is being held at six hectares and it started Monday, said Swift.

No structures are threatened by the blaze, she said.

A wildfire team actioned the blaze when the report was made, but there were no crews onsite Tuesday morning.

Just Posted

‘We’re concerned’: hundreds attend caribou meeting in Revelstoke

Government representatives are gathering feedback on proposed plans to protect caribou

Grieving the four killed in Penticton shooting will take time, expert says

People are going to handle grief differently, including feeling varying emotions, grief expert says

Penticton church vigil offers support and prayers for shooting victims

Staff member said the church has a “personal connection to the shootings”

Provincial Wildlife Veterinarian cared for caribou captured for Revelstoke maternity pen

The provinces’ caribou maternity pens are one of the few projects where… Continue reading

Revelstoke Community Foundation celebrates 20 years

They have given more than $684,000 in scholarships and grants

VIDEO: Penticton mayor recounts accused shooter’s time working at city

RCMP encourage witnesses of Monday’s shooting incident to come forward

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault in northern B.C.

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau of Hazelton will be set on Apr. 23

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

Canadian Culinary Championships leaves Kelowna, moves to Ottawa for 2020

Located in Kelowna for the last nine years, the competition will be held in Ottawa

UPDATE: Watchdog rules RCMP not at fault in man’s death on Sunshine Coast

Police watchdog had been notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

Small grass fire on Tronson Road in Vernon

Cause has not yet been determined.

Okanagan woman walking for awareness

Jude Clarke aims to spread awareness about Lupus and Osteoarthritis and the success she has seen ExoSym™ brace .

