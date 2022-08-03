Princeton businessman charged with multiple counts of assaulting police

A Princeton businessman appeared in Kelowna provincial court Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 3, charged with numerous counts of assaulting police.

Randy Folk, who until recently operated Krankin Vintage Restoration on Bridge Street, is accused of two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, four separate counts of assaulting a peace officer, and one count of escaping lawful custody or being unlawfully at large, according to court documents.

The offenses are alleged to have occurred in Princeton.

Folk was to appear Wednesday, August 3, at a bail hearing.

