Princeton celebrates first official lacrosse game in 109 years

It’s been a long, long time.

Thursday, June 17, marked the anniversary of the first organized lacrosse game played in Princeton in 109 years.

Princeton’s novice team took on the squad from Merritt, at the Princeton arena. The local crew had to lend a few players to the Merritt side in order fill both rosters, and Princeton lost the game 5-2.

“That’s not relevant at all,” laughed James Graham, who formed the local youth lacrosse association three years ago.

“Everyone had a great time. It was really satisfying to see all the kids running around.”

The Princeton Lacrosse Association (PLA) has 19 registered players who are soon heading to Merritt for a mini-tournament with teams from that city and Logan Lake. Both the novice and tyke teams will compete.

With COVID restrictions relaxing Graham said he looks forward to a fuller season in 2022. “Absolutely. We are pretty psyched about it and the kids are pretty excited.”

Earlier this year the municipality awarded the PLA $2,000 under its grant-in- aid program. That money was used to purchase jerseys, lacrosse balls, goal tender gear and coaching clinics. The association also has submitted a bid for a B.C. gaming grant to fund an outdoor lacrosse box and multi-sports facility, be located beside the arena.

The project would cost $325,000, and already has a $31,500 commitment from the municipality, should the provincial grant materialize.

