Princeton closes parks and mayor launches ‘virtual walk’ Facebook group

Parks and playgrounds, including this one at John Allison Elementary School, are closed until further notice. Spotlight file photo

The Town of Princeton, along with School District 58, shut down all its parks late March 26 on the heels of a similar announcement from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

“Effective immediately, all playgrounds within town boundaries located on public or school property are temporarily closed until further notice,” a release states.

“Open spaces and trails within town boundaries remain open for people to get outdoors while maintaining a physical distance of at least two metres.”

March 19 the town announced the arena and Riverside Centre were closed until further notice. The following day a decision was made to close the visitor’s centre and town hall, with municipal staff still working from behind shuttered doors.

The Regional District of South Okanagan Similkameen made mirroring decisions.

28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer

Princeton’s public works department and the landfill were still operational as of Monday.

Provincially, all Kindergarten to Grade 12 classes are indefinitely suspended and libraries are closed.

Also on March 26 Mayor Spencer Coyne created a Facebook Group called Walk With The Mayor, a place where residents can share pictures of their responsible, outdoor adventures.

“One of the things the government has asked us to do during this time of solution isolation and social distancing and physical distancing is still go out and get some fresh air, said Coyne.

“We have a number of different trails we can explore.”

Coyne stressed the need to maintain six feet of distance from anyone you meet while outside.

“I want to challenge everyone to do this. Let’s all go outside and have some fun.”

You can join the new Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/walkwiththemayor/

Related: Okanagan to unite online for first-ever Stay at Home Gala

To report a typo, email:

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.



andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.