Princeton flood victims eligible for $1,000 from community foundation relief fund

Residents impacted by the Nov. 14 flood can apply for $1,000 in aid from the Princeton Flood Relief Fund, organized by the Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen (CFSO).

The dollars are set aside for households whose primary residence was damaged by the flood.

The fund, established four days after the disaster, in cooperation with the Town of Princeton, has topped $700,000 against a $1 million goal, according to Kim English, regional community development officer with the CFSO.

The donations have come from across the country, and range in amounts from $10 to $250,000. The later was a contribution from the Vancouver Canucks. Local businesses, including Weyerhaeuser and Valley First, have also made significant donations.

Princeton residents affected by the flood can go to www.cfso.net and fill out a short application form, starting Dec. 13, for immediate financial assistance.

The application will stay open and the goal is to provide $1,000 immediately and continue to aid those who continue to be affected by the flood as long as funding is available.

“Being evacuated has devastating affects on individuals and families and financial impacts as these residents try to start to replace or repair items that have been damaged and the replacement of food and personal items that were lost. Thanks to generous donations by citizens, organizations and businesses, the Community Foundation and the Town of Princeton can provide immediate financial assistance to those that have been affected by the flood,” said English.

