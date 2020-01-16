The robber was wearing a balaclava, and dressed in dark clothing. Photo: Wikipedia

Princeton gas station attendant robbed at gun point

A man wielding a hand gun robbed the Princeton Husky on Highway 3 Saturday night.

According to RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes the crime occurred at about 8:30 p.m. The thief made off with cash and cigarettes.

“The male entered the store with his face covered with a black balaclava and presented a handgun. He asked for all the cash in the till and cartons of cigarettes,” said Hughes.

“He fled on foot across the highway to an awaiting vehicle.”

Hughes said the door to the store attached to the gas station was locked, however the suspect was admitted by the male attendant.

While there is little to identify the culprit – only his eyes were visible beneath the mask – Hughes said there is security video which may help in the investigation.

The suspect fled in a light colored SUV.

It is unusual for a handgun to be used in a robbery, said Hughes, adding the attendant did the right thing by complying with the robber’s demands.

“It’s cigarettes and money and it’s not worth risking your life.”

Being robbed at gunpoint is a terrible experience, said Hughes.

“You can recover from a cash loss or a cigarette loss, but the emotional damage that is done to a human being is terrible.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911.

