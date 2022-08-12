Princeton gets $750k in funding to revitalize downtown core

Princeton’s downtown core is getting some major upgrades sooner rather than later thanks to a $750,000 investment from the federal government.

Funding will allow the town to revitalize its downtown area and enhance the visitor centre and RV campground to welcome visitors back to the region, the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada said this week.

“We are so appreciative of the funding,” said Princeton mayor Spencer Coyne.

“Rural economies were severely impacted by COVID, forest fires and most recently flooding due to the atmospheric river system in November. Investing into economic development to increase our tourism sector will help make our local and regional economy more resilient.”

Planned upgrades include installing RV pads and an accessible washroom at a campground, a boardwalk at the visitors’ centre, and wheelchair-accessible sidewalks in the town centre.

The fund, known as the Canada Community Revitalization, was launched in June 2021 and provides $500 million over two years to its regional agencies to invest in public spaces.

The federal government says its most recent community investment will stimulate the local economy and help create jobs.

