Princeton man alleges ‘a-salt’

Unique police complaint will not result in charges

A Princeton man reported to police Feb. 4 that he was ‘a-salted.’

He told RCMP he was hit with a handful of ice melt on the previous day, and filed a complaint.

Detachment commander Rob Hughes, a seasoned police veteran, said it is the first time in his career he has been involved in such a spicy investigation.

The complainant and the alleged salt-thrower are known to each other, he added.

No charges will be laid.

“Both parties have been spoken to,” said Hughes.

Related: Princeton man faces charges after allegedly receiving ‘drunk driving’ lesson

Related: Princeton man faces charges after RCMP flag pole destroyed by car

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com