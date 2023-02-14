Princeton man charged with allegedly assaulting doctor at local hospital

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault causing bodily harm to a doctor at Princeton General Hospital.

Trevor Rhyno, 44, made a first appearance in circuit court here Thursday, Feb. 9.

Rhyno is scheduled to appear back in court next month to consult with legal counsel.

The alleged incident occurred in August 2022.

At that time, RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes said he could not comment on the ongoing investigation other than to confirm there was an alleged incident and that it did involve a hospital physician.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne took to social media Monday, Aug. 15 2022, after speaking with the physician, to express his own distress about the alleged incident.

In a post to the municipality’s Facebook page Coyne said he was saddened.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind the community that we need to be kind to each other. We are very fortunate to have the medical staff that we have. Many communities are struggling to keep practices and facilities open. ,“The staff and the physicians are not responsible for the policies that you may or may not agree with. We as a community must hold a higher standard when it comes to the way we conduct ourselves in these stressful times.”

