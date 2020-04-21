Princeton man facing charges after police cruiser allegedly rammed

A 26-year-old Princeton man is facing charges including assault with a weapon and flight from police following an incident in Vancouver on April 6.

According to a release from North Vancouver RCMP, an officer spotted a grey Dodge Durango SUV driving erratically.

Police report the driver allegedly spotted the cruiser and sped away, only to turn around and drive his SUV towards the officer, crashing into the cruiser.

A pursuit was begun but quickly terminated due to potential risk to the public.

The police release states: “Due to the damage sustained by the SUV Durango it was not able to drive very far. So multiple officers responded and conducted patrols looking for the vehicle and hoping to find the driver with it. Thirty minutes later, an officer spotted it less than a kilometre away.”

To report a typo, email:

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.



andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.