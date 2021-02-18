File photo

Princeton man guilty of threatening landlord now lives in car

Pressure of COVID and possible eviction cited as reasons for charge

A Princeton man pleaded guilty Thursday in circuit court to uttering threats.

Michael Bernetson received a 12-month suspended sentence for the incident, which court heard was the result of a protracted landlord tenant dispute.

Bernetson was about to be evicted from his home, according to Crown counsel Ann Lerch.

Lerch read aloud a Facebook message written by Bernetson that included profanity and said “there is someone going to be waiting in the dark to make sure you stop.”

Defence lawyer Paul Varga described Bernetson as someone “trying to make his way in the world,” and cited the stress of COVID and being evicted as mitigating factors.

He said Berenetson’s threat “is not indicative of the person he’s become.”

Bernetson told the court he regrets his actions.

“I’m sorry. I was just at my wit’s end.

“I didn’t mean to frighten anyone.”

He also told the court he presently lives in his car.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Just Posted

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Twenty-seven people are hospitalized with the virus, 11 of whom are in intensive care

Revelstoke continues to have one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the province. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID-19 in Revelstoke keeps steadily increasing to 22 new cases

Data from Feb. 7 to 13

Environmental protection organization Wildsight joins in call with nearly 200 similar groups to abandon single-use products. Photo from pixabay.com
Wildsight joins 188 environmental groups in call to end single use products

Groups issue joint paper calling for change ahead of UN Environment Assembly

Kat Peters, of Revelstoke, is competing to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)
‘I am a fighter’: Revelstoke woman striving to win tattoo competition

Two local women are in the Inked magazine cover-model contest: Kat Peters and Jennifer Bowden

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

All four deaths occurred in the community or hospital

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover casts off its spacecraft's cruise stage, minutes before entering the Martian atmosphere. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
‘Touchdown confirmed!’: NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Perseverance becomes the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on the red planet

People enjoy a cool fall day walk on the iconic Salmon Arm wharf at the city’s Marine Peace Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm, Kelowna, West Kelowna rank top 10 most resilient cities in B.C. for 2021

BC Business magazine revamps its ‘best cities for work’ list for 2021

File Photo.
Princeton man guilty of threatening landlord now lives in car

Pressure of COVID and possible eviction cited as reasons for charge

The Summerland Action Festival was last held in 2019. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not known if the festival in early June will be able to go ahead this year. (Summerland Review file photo)
Organizers uncertain if Summerland Action Festival can proceed

Festival planned for early June typically attracts thousands of people to Summerland

File photo
Princeton woman under house arrest after admitting theft

One-time Home Hardware employee must also pay restitution to former employer

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Overdose calls spiked throughout B.C., in 2020. (BCEHS photo illustration)
Stigma, isolation, inadequate services blamed for highest opioid death rate in B.C.’s north

Illicit drug overdose deaths in Northern Health equalled 46 deaths per 100,000 population

Gas prices seen in Kelowna on Feb. 18, 2020. (Phil McLachlan – Kelowna Capital News)
Gas prices in parts of B.C. could reach $1.70 per litre by summer, analyst predicts

This week’s wholesale increase was caused by the deep cold in Texas and central U.S.

Most Read