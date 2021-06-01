Princeton mine employee shot and killed in Chilliwack

A 37-year-old Princeton man is the victim of the latest homicide in the Lower Mainland, occurring in Chilliwack.

But police say there is nothing so far to link this killing to the area’s ongoing gang conflict.

At around 1:25 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 37-year-old Adam Gerald Ball was dropped off at the Chilliwack General Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Ball was an employee of Copper Mountain Mine.

He succumbed to his injuries and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation.

Eric Dell, general manager of Copper Mountain, told the Spotlight Ball worked for 10 years as a member of the mill operations team.

“This loss has impacted all of us who worked with him and we extend our condolences to his family,” Dell said.

IHIT is asking for tips surrounding Ball’s killing.

Police say they make no connections to prior criminal activity, but Ball was convicted of manslaughter in a violent killing of a man 16 years ago in Nanaimo.

Professional boxer Mark Woolnough was acquitted of manslaughter in the beating death of an Ontario man after a drunk brawl on Jan. 10, 2005.

However, his four co-accused – Paul Rosborough, Dylan Ambrus, Donald Clarke, and Ball – were convicted.

It is unclear based on public information on Court Services Online what sentence Ball received in the 2005 case.

On Friday, IHIT and the RCMP forensics team were on scene at a residence at 8880 Broadway Street connected to the homicide.

IHIT is working closely with the Chilliwack RCMP and the BC Coroners Service to gather evidence.

Investigators are working to determine a possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

