Princeton RCMP make quick arrest in armed robbery after ‘brief struggle’

Princeton RCMP have arrested a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at the Petro Canada Station on Bridge Street earlier tonight.
According to Constable Mike Doleman the 54-year-old woman was apprehended at her residence after “a brief attempt at escape and a struggle.”
The robbery occured at approximately 8 p.m. and the arrest was made before 10 p.m.
The woman remains in custody and charges are pending, said Doleman.
To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.
andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.