RCMP have recently been green-lighted to ticket people who break provincial health orders related to COVID-19. (City of Surrey/Twitter photo)

Princeton RCMP ready to be COVID cops

‘If you choose to the break the rules you have to be prepared to live with the consequences’

Princeton RCMP are ready to handle violations of provincial public orders related to COVID-19.

“If you choose to the break the rules you have to be prepared to live with the consequences, should they come,” said Sgt. Rob Hughes, detachment commander.

Recently the province announced police will be able to fine those who flaunt health and safety directives.

The move targets gatherings in vacation accommodations, including cottages and cabins, and event operators.

Only up to five people are allowed to occupy a vacation rental at one time.

Events are limited to 50 patrons, and there are numerous requirements surrounding seating, physical distancing and hygiene.

Violators could see tickets for individual offences of $230 each, and in extreme cases contraventions could result in up to a $10,000 fine in court.

Hughes said he was recently contacted by organizers of a fundraising event planned for Tulameen over the long weekend.

The residents behind Street Meats on 3rd Street are “ensuring they are in compliance.”

Rules posted for attendance of the barbecue gathering, which will raise money for a new community hall, state guests must wear masks on entrance and while getting food.

There is even a contest for kids, for the best decorated mask.

There is to be no alcohol and no loitering.

Hughes said he expects people to use “good common sense” when following provincial orders, and also when reporting them.

“Everyone knows the rules by now. They are published everywhere.”

Education is a good first step when addressing COVID protocols, he added.

“However if you are conducting yourself in such a way that there is an obvious risk to the public, we are going to deal with it.”

