Princeton RCMP unable to find skaters reported for breaking COVID rules on frozen lake

Ice fishers found to be in compliance with provincial health orders

RCMP received a complaint on Boxing Day about people skating on Allison Lake. (File photo)

Princeton RCMP received more than one phone call over the holidays to report that people were suspected of breaching COVID restrictions.

No charges were laid.

On Dec. 26 a person called police to report “a group of 13 skaters on Allison Lake,” said Sgt. Rob Hughes.

While police attended the scene, no skaters were located.

However, said Hughes, police did encounter a number of ice fishers on their trip back to Princeton.

“People were all about 30 feet away from each other and they were all families.”

