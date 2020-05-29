Princeton schools ready to open Monday

Parents are must now decide whether their children will go back to school June 1 or simply carry on with at-home learning.

Last week, the Nicola-Similkameen School District sent each school family a survey, asking whether or not their kids would be returning to the classroom.

Attending for the last four weeks of the school year is optional, stressed board assistant superintendent Jameel Azziz.

He also stated every measure will be in place to ensure safety of staff and students.

“Nobody wants to have kids back in school if it isn’t safe,” he said.

Children in kindergarten to Grade 5 will be able to return for two days each week, while all other students may attend once a week.

Azziz said the survey was distributed to give school officials an idea of how many students to expect, so plans can be made.

“For an example, you just can’t fill our buses like you typically would.”

Related: Risk of COVID-19 low in schools, Interior Health states

Classrooms will be reconfigured to allow for more space, there will be increased custodial services and hand sanitizing stations.

While more mature students will be directed to keep proper social distance, Azziz said that is not realistic for kids in younger grades.

“We don’t really expect that…Our expectation we are working up to is that kids not put their hands (on other kids).”

There will be a focus on outdoor activities and enrichment.

For several weeks a handful of Princeton students have been attending regular classes, children with parents who are essential service workers such as healthcare professionals.

Azziz said one of the benefits of opening schools so close to summer is psychological.

“That’s probably one of the biggest reasons,” he said.

“We know this is a traumatic time for some younger students and as much as possible we want to rebuild those connections.”

Without knowing the results of the survey, Azziz said he suspected turn out will not be overwhelming.

“Informally, I’ve heard a lot of people are not sending their kids back.”

Related: Princeton teachers deliver food to students whose families need help

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Non-food vendors coming back to Kelowna farmers’ market this weekend
Next story
Minneapolis cop who knelt on man’s neck charged with murder

Just Posted

City hall refurbishment comes in nearly $500,000 over budget

Revelstoke City Council voted unanimously to move forward despite the increased cost

Williamson Lake to open June 1

The park will be open for day use as well as camping

New task force to look at closing roads to vehicles in downtown Revelstoke

Councillor Cody Younker moved to have the Economic Recovery Task Force do stakeholder engagement

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 28

New cigar store, first rememberance day and May Day celebrations

Revelstoke City Hall to re-open June 1

Drop-in hours will be limited and appointments are available

Only four new COVID-19 cases, 228 active across B.C.

Health officials watching as activities ramp up

Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

‘Anti-black racism, racism, is real; it’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada,’ Trudeau says

EDITORIAL: Revisiting alcohol consumption

A proposal to allow alcohol consumption in some public spaces in Penticton deserves consideration

State of Local Emergency declared for Boundary as communities brace for river flooding

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Okanagan toddler airlifted to hospital after suffering serious burns

Vernon’s Advanced Life Support paramedic crew was called to the scene in Enderby Thursday afternoon

Princeton schools ready to open Monday

Parents are must now decide whether their children will go back to… Continue reading

Minneapolis cop who knelt on man’s neck charged with murder

Arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct

Summerland businesses optimistic as reopening begins

Businesses make plans for restructuring as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed

Most Read