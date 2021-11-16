Princeton struggles through flood clean up without heat and water

The waters have receded on Fenchurch Avenue but residents remain under evacuation order. File Photo Andrea DeMeer

Water and warmth are the two biggest needs in Princeton after the Tulameen River burst its banks on Sunday (Nov. 14).

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne told The Spotlight on Tuesday morning that crews are working to restore both water and natural gas service, but there was no estimated time of when that will occur.

Water was shut off at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday.

“We think there is a line break somewhere, we are not 100 per cent certain.”

Natural gas service was shut off mid-afternoon Monday, Nov. 15, after a gas line burst.

“Fortis BC has someone on the ground right now,” said Coyne.

While the waters of the Tulameen River, which flooded large parts of the community overnight Sunday, Nov. 14, have mostly receded from the streets, Coyne is reminding residents that 295 properties are still under evacuation order.

A priority for public works crews is to remove flooded vehicles and mud from the Fenchurch Avenue area, and Thomas Avenue near Riverside Cabins.

“Let crews do their job and don’t put yourself in risk.”

An additional 300 properties in town remain on evacuation alert.

Another project is to fill holes in the dike along the Tulameen.

“We’ve got materials coming from the mine and we’ve got to shore things up….We will be working on that for the next few days.”

Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com