Principal staff appointed in School District 19

Superintendent Roberta Kubik announced the appointment of two new principals on Oct. 24, 2022

A pair of dedicated Revelstoke educators have been appointed at important positions within School District 19.

Superintendent Roberta Kubik announced on Oct. 24 that Stacey Grimm and Pam Mair have been selected for principal roles.

Grimm has been appointed as vice-principal of Revelstoke Secondary School, beginning Nov. 1. She spent nine years as RSS professional development chair and has experience as an instructor with Okanagan College.

Mair has been selected as the principal of Arrow Heights Elementary School, also starting Nov. 1. Mair has been working in the Revelstoke education system for 27 years, is a long-standing member of the professional development committee, and modeled many aspects of Inquiry and Learning projects.

“We had a very deep and talented pool apply for these positions,” said Kubik in a press release.

