Jay Rosenberger, 38, was found safe on Vancouver Island after last being seen Jan. 24 in Vernon before being reported missing. (Google Maps)

Privacy sought after missing Vernon man found on Vancouver Island

GoFundMe campaign closed; funds to be dispersed, donated

Vernon hotel manager Jay Rosenberger was located somewhere on Vancouver Island, his sister Holly Frances wrote on Facebook.

He is safe.

Rosenberger was reported missing after last being seen at the Village Green Hotel on Jan. 24 around 11 p.m.

Frances said in her update to the more than 5,000 people following the social media site, renamed Located: J.R. group, that the family is seeking privacy.

“We want to thank the community that banded together during this horrific time,” she wrote.

As for the GoFundMe campaign that garnered $5,245 in donations, Frances wrote the funds will be dispersed to cover expenses associated in the search efforts. All remaining funds will be donated to charity.

The organizer, Janice Ganske Kupsch, has since closed the GoFundMe account.

“Please know each and everyone who contributed has helped us in our time of need and will always be remembered for that,” she wrote on the dismantled fundraiser page. “Hug your loved ones.”

The announcement that the 38-year-old man was located came Wednesday afternoon. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP confirmed he was located safe and sound.

“The incredible kindness we received from everyone gave us so much strength and I am blown away by the generosity of others to help find him,” Frances wrote.

No further information will be provided as the family moves forward, according to the Facebook post.

READ MORE: Missing Vernon man located

READ MORE: Vernon Rotarians to help rebuild after deadly earthquake in Nepal

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revelstokian fights fires in Australia
Next story
Van crumpled after rear-ending logging truck on Highway 97

Just Posted

Despite public fear, risk of coronavirus in Okanagan low

B.C. has a confirmed case of the coronavirus; however the risk to British Columbians remains low.

Backlash continues as proposed gravel pit near Revelstoke granted temporary licence

Jake-Jay Construction applied to use Crown Land near the Jordan River as a gravel pit

Heavy snow expected for Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Up to 25 centimetres forecast from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Revelstokian becomes a Russian ballet dancer

‘It feels like a dream’

GALLERY: Okanagan captures killer morning sunrise

A series of photos of today’s beautiful sunrise in the Okanagan

VIDEO: U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

New study offers hope for Okanagan residents living with memory loss

Okanagan Clinical Trials will be running the 18-month long study

Kelowna murderer responsible for installation of cameras that caught him

Justice Allan Betton is anticipated to come back with his decision on sentencing tomorrow morning

Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

Gleaners get a hand from Vernon seniors

Creekside residents paired up almost 3,000 socks

RCMP investigate after man stabbed in Shuswap

Salmon Arm officers believe stabbing the result of targeted attack

Vernon man convicted of 2 stabbings awaits sentencing

Samule McIntosh, found guilty by jury in May 2019, will be sentenced Friday

Most Read