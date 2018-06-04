Owner Andy Freeland with the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro at the Revelstoke Show and Shine the day before it was reported stolen. (Supplied Photo)

Prize winning Camaro stolen following Revelstoke Show and Shine

A prize winning car from Saturday’s ‘Mountain Show and Shine’ has been reported stolen from a Revelstoke hotel.

The vehicle, a blue stock 1969 Chevrolet Camaro convertible, was reported stolen Sunday from the parking lot of the Sandman Hotel in Revelstoke.

The car is identifiable by it’s white interior, top and stripes along the sides, as well as the ZL1 badging on the exterior.

Owner Andy Freeland reported the vehicle to the be stolen to RCMP on Sunday.

“I’d gone for fuel early that evening and parked it and watched the hockey game,” said Freeland. “And I got up the next morning to put bags in the car and it was gone.”

Freeland, who travelled to Revelstoke from Vernon to attend the show, received the award for ‘Competitor’s Choice’ at the Revelstoke Vintage Car Club’s event the day before.

The vehicle is suspected to have been stolen late on June 2 or early June 3.

Freeland says he has been attending shows around British Columbia with the vehicle for the past four years after purchasing the vehicle in 2010.

A Facebook post including information on the vehicle was posted Sunday morning and has close to 4,000 shares at the time of publication.

Area RCMP have been contacted by the Revelstoke Review for more information on the investigation.

Updates to come.

 

A rear view of the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro reported stolen from the Revelstoke Sandman Inn on Sunday.(Supplied Photo)

Gunman opens fire at football games in Texas

