Progress continues on large BC Housing project

The apartments on Fourth St. will see upwards of 170 units

The site plan for the BC Housing development on Fourth St. (City of Revelstoke)

BC Housing is hoping to break ground on their 170 plus housing unit on Fourth St. as soon as possible, in 2022.

In a progress report that was presented to city council at their Nov. 16 Committee of the Whole meeting, city staff presented the preliminary plans for the project that incorporates the feedback gathered so far from the community.

The site, which was previously an elementary school, will see the construction of three four-storey apartment buildings with approximately 158 units, with 16 two-storey row houses facing the road.

The units will be owned by BC Housing and are intended to be provided as rental accommodation targeting low-to-moderate income families, seniors, and youth working in the community.

Sheryl Peters, a representative from BC Housing said they are still looking for a local partner to operate the building.

BC Housing purchased the land from the school district in February 2019 for $1.5 million after a housing needs report done by the city found that there was a need for more than 200 subsidized housing units and more than 200 units with renters paying between $560 and $1,300 a month.

A recent review of that data found that, based on population growth estimates, Revelstoke will have to see the housing stock grow by over 800 units by 2041.

BC Housing has hosted three community engagement sessions for the project so far.

City staff are creating a Commercial Development Zone for the project at the moment and a development permit application is soon to follow.

BC Housing originally presented three density options to the public for consideration. Survey results indicated that 40 per cent of respondents preferred the highest density option, compared to 60 per cent who preferred the lower density options.

BC Housing also purchased the apartment complexes Columbia Gardens and Rivers Edge in 2019 and is completing renovations on the buildings.

OCP and zoning ammendments will come before council in the near future and will require a public hearing. A development permit, which will consider the design of the project, will follow.

