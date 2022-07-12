(File photo)

Prohibited and impaired driver involved in serious collision in Okanagan Falls

A passenger suffered serious injuries when the driver ran a stop sign July 10

A 42-year-old prohibited driver was behind the wheel during a serious car accident in Okanagan Falls on July 10, resulting in the passenger of the vehicle suffering serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of a Ford Explorer, who police say was also found to be impaired by drugs, failed to stop at a stop sign while travelling east on Weyerhauser Road at the intersection of Oliver Ranch Road. The Explorer was hit by an oncoming Ford pick-up truck at around 3:30 p.m.

Aside from the main passenger in the Explorer, other occupants in both vehicles were uninjured after the T-bone accident.

Charges of prohibited driving, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, along with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle against the 42-year-old man are all being submitted to the BC Prosecution Service.

RCMP responded to the crash at the intersection of Oliver Ranch Road and Weyerhauser Road and is continuing with its investigation.

