Prohibited driver ticketed after rollover on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Jeep Cherokee hit rock face before rolling multiple times

A 27-year-old man is scheduled for a court appearance after sustaining injuries in a vehicle rollover on Highway 1.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the motor-vehicle incident occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway, in the 5500 block near Tappen Beach Road, between 4 and 5 a.m. on July 12. A 27-year-old man with no fixed address was travelling west when the vehicle he was in, a Jeep Cherokee, crossed three lanes of traffic before colliding with a rock face. The vehicle then rolled multiple times before coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.

West said the driver, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, sustained what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

“The vehicle was uninsured and the driver is allegedly a prohibited driver and will be appearing in court to answer to that charge,” said West, adding the driver was ticketed for no insurance.

Excessive speed

In a separate incident, also in the early hours of July 12, Salmon Arm RCMP clocked a driver travelling 130 kilometres an hour in a 70 km/h zone near 21st Street NE.

West said the driver, a 27-year-old man from Burnaby, was stopped by police a short distance from the highway and served violation ticket for excessive speed, with the vehicle impounded for seven days.

