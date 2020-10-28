Penticton resident Seamus Kirby, 30, was sentenced to 16 months behind bars for fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle this April.

Prolific offender back behind bars

Seamus Kirby, 30, has a long history of crime in the Okanagan

A prolific offender was sentenced to 171 days in jail for fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle that he crashed in Okanagan Falls.

On Monday, Seamus Kirby, 30, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Penticton Supreme Court for two counts of driving dangerously, possession of stolen property and flight from a police officer in relation to an incident in OK Falls in April.

Kirby was also handed down two years probation and a three year driving ban. He has been behind bars since his arrest so he will only serve half of that sentence.

Police released this photo of the vehicle rolled by Seamus Kirby in April during a chase. On Monday (Oct. 26), Kirby was sentenced to six months in jail. (RCMP photo)

At 8:30 a.m. on April 1, an Oliver RCMP officer observed the stolen vehicle parked in an alleyway in Okanagan Falls. Several plainclothes officers from Penticton arrived in the area, and positioned themselves strategically to prevent risk to the general public, RCMP said.

READ MORE: Pursuit leads to arrest of Penticton man

Officers observed a man was starting the vehicle and driving away at 9 a.m. Police gave chase through OK Falls where Kirby crashed the stolen vehicle.

Kirby was arrested at the scene.

READ MORE: Kirby guilty of robbing and beating girlfriend

In 2019, Kirby was sentenced to time served for beating and robbing his own girlfriend.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Kirby attacked his ex-girlfriend on Dec. 17, 2018, punching her repeatedly in the face. He choked and suffocated her while pinning her on the bed, then fled with her purse with $2,000 in it.

When police arrived at the hotel, they noticed blood on the woman’s face and hair, the Crown said. Later that day, when police apprehended Kirby, he had only $750 left of the amount he had stolen. He has been in jail since his arrest, which will count as time served on his sentence.

At the time of sentencing, his defense said Kirby is severely dependent on heroin and meth, and the crimes he has committed occurred when he was in the “throws of addiction.” He added Kirby is a “victim of the opioid crisis.”


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Home destroyed in North Okanagan mobile home park fire
Next story
City takes steps to host byelection by end of January

Just Posted

A municipal election is likely coming up in January. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City takes steps to host byelection by end of January

A ministerial order is required to temporarily change the Election Bylaw

Mount Cartier Court residents enjoy some shade. (Submitted)
Mount Cartier Court gets shade sail donation

Various local organizations donated funds for the project

A map of the proposed location for the temporary workforce camp in Johnson Heights that is subject to a Temporary Use Permit from the city. (City of Revelstoke)
City council approves permit for worker camp in Johnson Heights

The permit was issued for two years in a close vote

There has been COVID-19 exposures at two elementary schools in District 42. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 24 additional COVID-19 cases

This includes three school exposures in Kelowna

Revelstoke Tim Hortons staff give a $3,139 cheque to Hannah Whitney and Jake Sloots (left side of cheque) from Community Connections. (Submitted)
Revelstoke Tim Hortons raises $3K for local food bank

The funds were do to the Smile Cookie campaign from Sept. 14 to 20

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Penticton resident Seamus Kirby, 30, was sentenced to 16 months behind bars for fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle this April. (Facebook)
Prolific offender back behind bars

Seamus Kirby, 30, has a long history of crime in the Okanagan

Cameron James is celebrating the recent release of his second single, Voodoo. He is pictured in downtown Kelowna, his hometown. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna hip-hop artist makes waves on the West Coast

Artist Cameron James and filmmaker Jordan Powers proof talent doesnt stop at west coast

A raccoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

A yellow 2011 Can Am Commander XT was stolen from a driveway in Parker Cove Oct. 24, 2020. (Contributed)
Licence plates and several ATV’s stolen in North Okanagan

RCMP said none of the property has been recovered

A structure fire was reported in Eagle Rock Mobile Home Park in Armstrong Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Home destroyed in North Okanagan mobile home park fire

Large structure fire broke out at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The duffel bags were found to contain 84 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.2 million and 198 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $960,000. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
2 men accused of fleeing border agents near U.S.-B.C. border with $2M in drugs

Cocaine and methamphetamine seized by U.S. law enforcement in remote Idaho area near Canadian border

Pixabay photo
‘Horrific’ abuse of volunteers, staff by parents must stop: Chilliwack soccer club

Parents have become abusive after being told COVID-19 rules, email says

Most Read