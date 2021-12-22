Proof of vaccination now required at Vernon pool

New rules for 12 and up, public gym also closed

Teens and adults wanting to take a dip at the Vernon Rec Centre will have to bring along more than their towels and swimsuit.

Following the latest provincial health orders, the City of Vernon has updated its restrictions and now requires proof of vaccination for those in recreation services programs.

The new rules apply to anyone 12 and up and takes effect Thursday, Dec. 23 at 6:30 a.m. Anyone 19 and older is also required to show valid government-issued photo ID.

There is an exemption for those aged 12-21 who are participating in youth sport, including swim lessons. Children 12 and under are also not required to provide proof of vaccination.

The latest order also requires that the public fitness gym be closed.

“The City of Vernon has an unwavering commitment to the health and safety of its residents, visitors, volunteers, and staff. The City continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation in British Columbia, and make adjustments as necessary for restrictions and guidelines put in place by health authorities, the province and WorkSafeBC,” the city said in a release issued late Wednesday, Dec. 22.

For more information on province-wide restrictions, BC’s COVID-19 vaccination program and the provincial proof of vaccination program, visit gov.bc.ca/covid19. For all information on participation requirements for recreation sServices, visit gvrec.ca.

“The City of Vernon and recreation services appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience with these changes. More information and updates will be provided as they become available.”

READ MORE: B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized events over holidays as Omicron surges

READ MORE: COVID restrictions another sacrifice by businesses: Vernon Chamber

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSwimmingvaccines