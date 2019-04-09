The proposed campsite at Begbie Falls would have 17 drive-in sites and six walk-in tent sites. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Proposed campsite at Begbie Falls

The area has seen an increase in overnight use and the ministry said it would like to accommodate it

There is a proposal to develop a new campsite by Begbie Falls. According to the Ministry of Forests, the province is committed to increasing public recreation opportunities and is in the third year of a campsite expansion project.

The main campsite would be 1.3 km down the Begbie Falls Forest Service Road and have 17 drive-in sites, including a site host site and an overflow parking lot. There would also be six walk-in tent sites.

The Begbie Falls area is popular with locals and tourists, but the ministry said, it’s currently only suitable for day use. There has been an increase in overnight use at the trailhead parking lot, which decreases parking for day users and an increase of parking along the Begbie Falls Forest Service Road.

“Which is a public safety risk,” wrote the ministry in an email to Black Press.

“Recreation Sites and Trails BC staff recognised this as an opportunity to accommodate rather than displace overnight use.”

Should this proposal be approved, a new $12 fee would apply to provide maintenance and a site host. The fee would be reduced to $6 for seniors and the disabled. The fees would apply to all users occupying a campsite.

The project is in the planning phase and aspects of the proposal are subject to change. For more information, contact Danielle Dornik at 250-805-6739/Danielle.dornik@gov.bc.ca.

Previous story
What turned the water pink? B.C. greenhouse worker made mistake with flower dye
Next story
Smouldering campfire in Peachland sparks outrage

Just Posted

Revelstoke swimmer headed to World Junior Swimming Championships

James LeBuke will swim for Team Canada in August in Budapest, Hungary

Proposed campsite at Begbie Falls

The area has seen an increase in overnight use and the ministry said it would like to accommodate it

Revelstoke roads and weather: chance of thunder storms

High of 10 degrees today

B.C.’s best in Junior B hockey face off in Campbell River this week

Cyclone Taylor Cup will see Revelstoke play Campbell River, Victoria and North Vancouver

Impaired driving for March in Revelstoke

Revelstoke RCMP issued 17 impaired driving violations

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

Is this your peacock?

There’s a peacock on the loose in Lake Country

RCMP says its stretched thin on B.C. money laundering

Financial crimes coexist with gangs, opioids, human trafficking, terrorism

Residents and cat escape North Okanagan home fire

BREAKING NEWS: House and two vehicles ablaze in field off Highway 97

Snow an unexpected surprise on Okanagan Connector

Snow is in the forecast for the Coquihalla and the Okanagan Connector

PHOTO: Moose on the loose in northern B.C.

Horsefly residents enjoy up close and personal time with friendly moose

South Okanagan hunter fined after luring bears in with greased logs, dog food

A South Okanagan hunting guide has been fined

Most Read