The area has seen an increase in overnight use and the ministry said it would like to accommodate it

The proposed campsite at Begbie Falls would have 17 drive-in sites and six walk-in tent sites. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

There is a proposal to develop a new campsite by Begbie Falls. According to the Ministry of Forests, the province is committed to increasing public recreation opportunities and is in the third year of a campsite expansion project.

The main campsite would be 1.3 km down the Begbie Falls Forest Service Road and have 17 drive-in sites, including a site host site and an overflow parking lot. There would also be six walk-in tent sites.

The Begbie Falls area is popular with locals and tourists, but the ministry said, it’s currently only suitable for day use. There has been an increase in overnight use at the trailhead parking lot, which decreases parking for day users and an increase of parking along the Begbie Falls Forest Service Road.

“Which is a public safety risk,” wrote the ministry in an email to Black Press.

“Recreation Sites and Trails BC staff recognised this as an opportunity to accommodate rather than displace overnight use.”

Should this proposal be approved, a new $12 fee would apply to provide maintenance and a site host. The fee would be reduced to $6 for seniors and the disabled. The fees would apply to all users occupying a campsite.

The project is in the planning phase and aspects of the proposal are subject to change. For more information, contact Danielle Dornik at 250-805-6739/Danielle.dornik@gov.bc.ca.