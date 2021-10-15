Proposed vacation rental rules up for public hearing Oct. 27

The Public Hearing considering bylaw updates that will regulate short term rentals in Revelstoke is coming up on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m at the Revelstoke Community Centre.
Proposed changes would see all residentially-zoned properties with a secondary suite eligible to host a short term rental, however there would be a cap of 300 on short term rental business licences.
Other requirements would include the need for a permanent caretaker on site of all vacation rentals, parking requirements of on space per bedroom and a limit of three bedrooms or up to six guests.
At the moment only the secondary suite will be allowed to be used for the short term rental.
There are several options to participate in the public hearing:
•Written submissions can be dropped off at city hall or mailed to City of Revelstoke PO Box 170, Attention: Corporate Officer or sent by email to publichearing@revelstoke.ca. They will be accepted until Oct. 26 at 4:30 p.m.
•Participate via telephone by registering with publichearing@revelstoke.ca with TELEPHONE Public Hearing Speakers List Request in the subject line, you will be emailed instructions on how to participate
•Participate in person by registering via email to publichearing@revelstoke.ca with Public Hearing Speakers List Request in subject line. Complete a COVID Self Assessment on the day of the hearing and if you screen negative line up at the Community Centre where you will be given a participant number
The hearing will also be live streamed.
The process to address issues brought up by short term rentals began in Revelstoke in December of 2019 with an overview to the Committee of the Whole.
Since then, staff have gathered community feedback, presenting a guiding principals document to council in February 2020.
A survey collecting public feedback as well as a public survey occurred July 17-31 and Aug. 25-Sept. 8, 2020.
Draft amendment were first presented Feb. 11, 2021.
Council did first and second reading of the bylaw July 27, 2021.
A survey collecting feedback from the public was hosted July 27-Sept. 21.
For more information see talkrevelstoke.ca/short-term-rental-bylaw
@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.