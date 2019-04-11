Prosthetic leg found in Vernon. (Photo submitted)

Prosthetic leg found in downtown Vernon

Employees of Creative Mobility Products in Vernon found the leg on the store’s steps early Thursday morning.

A prosthetic leg was found Thursday morning by employees of a Vernon medical supply store.

Katie Hunt, employee of Creative Mobility Products, said the store is hoping to find the owner.

“We got to work this morning just before 8:30 a.m. and it was left just outside our front door,” she said. “We are a medical supply store so I am assuming the people who left it here had good intentions to have it returned to an owner.”

In the hopes to find the owner, Hunt also posted to the popular local Facebook group Vernon Area & Community Forum.

“FOUND – If you’re missing a leg, a prosthetic was left at our front door this morning at Creative Mobility…Let me know which leg and any other details to claim it,” she wrote.

Hunt said that the owner is welcome to come by the store to retreive it.

“I hope we find the owner. These are not cheap and it also has the gel insert which is also very pricey.”

Creative Mobility Products is located at 3-3100 35 St, in the Discovery Plaza behind the downtown Safeway in Vernon. You can reach staff to inquire by calling (250) 542-0677. The store closes at 4:30 p.m.

Related: Two-legged B.C. dog needs prosthetic leg

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Okanagan College carpentry program helping fill industry demand
Next story
Kelowna police hunt for thief who stole cash register from candy store

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: avalanche work planned on Highway 1

One hour closures expected

Okanagan swimmer gets Parapan Am Games nod

Jacob Brayshaw, 16, of Coldstream named to Canadian team that will compete in Lima, Peru in August.

Jazz club to play this weekend at the Regent Hotel

The band is called Together Again

Avalanche work planned tomorrow on Highway 1

It’s planned for east of Revelstoke

Community Calendar for April 10

Bear Aware AGM • April 11, 6:30 p.m. • Community Centre Join… Continue reading

Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

From Boo the Pomeranian to Grumpy Cat, these six pets had more money than most people see in a lifetime

Kelowna police hunt for thief who stole cash register from candy store

This individual has sticky fingers after he stole from So Sweet Candy.

Prosthetic leg found in downtown Vernon

Employees of Creative Mobility Products in Vernon found the leg on the store’s steps early Thursday morning.

Okanagan College carpentry program helping fill industry demand

A carpentry program with extra supports for Indigenous students is underway in Penticton

VIDEO: Firefighters perplexed by mysterious smoking plane flying over the Shuswap

Regional district, airports unable to say where aircraft landed

B.C. government to require permission to transfer forest cutting rights

Change to help smaller businesses, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says

One kilometre pavement worth $150,000

Salmon Arm’s paving budget to stretch over six kilometres, list shows areas targeted

Shuswap’s Ralph Reid fondly remembered by family and friends

Salmon Arm man was successful business owner, world traveller and mentor

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

Most Read