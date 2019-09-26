Protect Our Winters rally planned for Friday at noon

The Revelstoke Chapter of Protect Our Winters is hosting a rally on Sept. 27 in front of Revelstoke City Hall. (Submitted)

Revelstoke’s chapter of Protect Our Winters is hosting a rally in front of city hall on Friday afternoon at 12 p.m.

The rally is in part to show support for Greta Thunberg who is in Montreal.

“There is POWer in numbers- so bring you signs and energy and let’s show our support for this movement that has made communities across the globe stand up,” the news release said.

READ MORE: ‘We want change’: hundreds of Revelstoke students protest climate change

Protect Our Winters (POW) is a community of enthusiasts, professional athletes and industry brands uniting the outdoor community to address climate change.

For more information see their Facebook page.

 

