Paul Murray, Kathy Murray, Brenda Tonasket, Patti Lippertand Betty Dolinski protested at the courthouse Thursday. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Protestors rally for pets at Vernon courthouse

Rally outside while Carla Christman and her daughter Chelsea Christman-Beluse inside

While the Christmans were back in court Thursday, a small protest took place outside the Vernon courthouse.

“We’re here for the horses, dogs, pigs all the animals that have suffered,” said Brenda Tonasket, who was among a handful of people holding protest signs, some with graphic images of horses carcasses. “We just want to make sure that they’re looked after and loved.”

Carla Christman and her daughter Chelsea Christman-Beluse are each facing a charge of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal, failing to provide necessities for an animal and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Carla is also facing a charge of dangerous operation of a conveyance.

“We’ve made it a mission to be here for each and every case that the Christman’s attend,” Tonasket said. “It’s important. People forget that just because the animals have gone to the SPCA, the story’s not over. These animals could easily return home and then the suffering continues.”

A total of 43 horses, plus four dogs and four hogs, were seized from Christman’s Irish Creek Road property in March 2019.

See: Vernon woman loses B.C. farm appeal due to rotting carcasses

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Just Posted

Revelstoke fire department adds UTV to their fleet

The vehicle was purchased with city, CSRD and BCHydro funds

Revelstoke City Council releases strategic plan

Revelstoke’s 2018-2022 City Council released their new strategic plan this week. Council’s… Continue reading

UPDATE: Missing senior found safe

RCMP located Cathy Wilson Wednesday night

One-third less B.C. wildfires this year compared to 2018

There are no active wildfires in the Revelstoke area

City purchases water tender for CSRD fire protection

The vehicle was purchased with CSRD funds as part of the fire protection agreement

VIDEO: ‘I’ll be dealing with my failures as Elliot’s father for the rest of my life’

Parents of Victoria teen who died of an overdose speak outside coroner’s inquest

Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Man’s name cannot be revealed to protect victims’ identities

Ontario town becomes tourist draw as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Summerland Credit Union contributes to skatepark

Donation of $7,500 comes during credit union’s 75th anniversary celebrations

Charges filed in fatal head-on collision in the South Okanagan

Motorcyclist was killed in 2018 near Oliver

North Okanagan city named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Convoy of Waterway Houseboats a sad sight for longtime Shuswap neighbours

Closure of houseboat operation considered huge blow to community

Most Read