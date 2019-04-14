Proud for Prom makes graduates in Kelowna shine

The inaugural year of proud for prom helped 32 students get ready for prom

A teacher and her mother have started something special for future graduates in Kelowna.

The first annual Proud for Prom, organized by Julie and Brenda Loveridge-Marks, is setting out to make sure that every student in Kelowna and West Kelowna could enjoy prom.

“Some of these kids don’t have the ability to pay for all the high fees,” said Julie.

“It’s amazing to see the smiles on the kids’ faces and see them light up knowing they will be able to attend prom and celebrate their achievements.”

There are 32 students that will now be able to celebrate prom in style with the help of sponsors. A room at the Coast Capri Hotel was filled with racks of gowns, suits, tables covered in shoes and jewelry that accommodated all graduate’s styles.

The mother-daughter team have pulled together the event on their own in three months, with the mentorship of Cindy Given of Vancouver’s The Cinderella Project.

Julie said that the average prom dress can cost anywhere from $400 to $800 and some grad tickets cost $80. The co-founders also brought in sponsors for hair and make-up services such as Kenali Hair Salon.

“We have been reaching out to brands through social media and pounding the pavement and we have been able to find some great sponsors,” said Julie.

Julie said that The Shoe Bank of Canada, One Boardshop, Premium Lavel Outlet, Moores Clothing for Men, Rosebuds Consignment, Second Tyme Around, Fashion Foundations and Hudson’s Bay have been crucial in the women’s mission to help Grade 12 students.

This is only the beginning for the ladies, they plan on approaching the board members of School District 23 Central Okanagan so that graduates can be referred to them and they can help even more students create memories that will last a life time.

For more information about Proud for Prom visit their website www.proudforprom.weebly.com

