Stepping Stones Childcare in Revelstoke will have 12 new infant and toddler spaces due to provincial funding. (Submitted)

Province announces 12 new infant and toddler childcare spaces in Revelstoke

Stepping Stones Child Care Centre is increasing their capacity

The Ministry of Children and Family Development has invested in 12 new child care spaces in Revelstoke.

“We know parents in smaller communities have had limited options when it comes to child care, and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made in such a relatively short time,” said Katrine Conroy, minister of Children and Family Development, in a news release. “These new spaces will make a big difference for families who will have more choice and greater peace of mind knowing that when they drop their kids off in the morning, they’ll get the nurturing support they need to learn and thrive.”

Stepping Stones Child Care Centre, operated by the Revelstoke Child Care Society, will have 12 new infant/toddler spaces because of this funding. The centre is one of the 53 prototype projects located around the province. The funding was used to build an outdoor playground for the facility and the centre was designed and built to be fully accessible.

READ MORE: Revelstoke child care centres receive $45,000 in CBT funding

“The Revelstoke Child Care Society has created a bright, vibrant and spacious child care environment that is connected to a revitalized natural playground,” said Linda Chell, executive director in a news release. “The children are encouraged to explore the natural elements through adventurous play to develop their physical literacy, confidence and social emotional development. We greatly appreciate the support of the New Spaces Fund and the Columbia Basin Trust Child Care Capital Grant.”

In total, 40 new, affordable licensed child care spaces in Revelstoke have been funded by the Province since the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund launched in July 2018.

Through the plan the province has also provided more than $15,000 to early childhood educators in Revelstoke through wage enhancement.

 

