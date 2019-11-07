Minority partner: B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver sits with NDP Energy Minister Michelle Mungall, Environment Minister George Heyman and Premier John Horgan at announcement of CleanBC plan, Vancouver, Dec. 14, 2018. (B.C. government)

Province collecting input for strategy to prepare for climate change

The deadline is Jan. 10, 2020

The provincial government is creating a strategy to better prepare B.C. communities for the impacts of climate change they they are seeking public input.

Through an online questionnaire, a discussion forum or a written submission, the province is asking you to share your thoughts before Jan. 10, 2020.

READ MORE: ‘We want change’: hundreds of Revelstoke students protest climate change

“Across British Columbia, we are seeing and feeling the steadily increasing effects of climate change – from record wildfires, to severe droughts and floods, to the job impacts of beetle-killed forests,” said George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy, in a news release. “British Columbians expect governments at all levels to act. Our CleanBC plan fights carbon pollution and puts our province on the path to a cleaner and stronger future – taking care of this special place for ourselves, our kids and our grandkids. Together, we can make sure our communities are prepared for future climate impacts, because waiting until they happen just makes no sense.”

There will be additional opportunities for public input in early 2020 and the final report and strategy are scheduled to be complete by the end of the year.

READ MORE: Organization against climate change comes to Revelstoke

Creating this strategy was a commitment in the province’s CleanBC plan, which was developed in collaboration with the BC Green Party.

To share your thoughts go to engage.gov.bc.ca/climatereadybc or email written submissions of no more than five pages, to climatereadybc@gov.bc.ca.

 

