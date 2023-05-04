The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced the contract for the Highway 1–Ford Road to Tappen Valley Road project had gone to tender on May 2. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure graphic)

Province goes to tender for Trans-Canada Highway improvements west of Salmon Arm

Bridge replacement part of Highway 1–Ford Road to Tappen Valley Road project

The province has gone to tender for planned improvements to Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm.

On Tuesday, May 2, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced the contract for the Highway 1–Ford Road to Tappen Valley Road project is open for bidding.

The project includes widening a 4.3-kilometre stretch of the highway to four lanes, and includes replacing the Tappen Overhang bridge. In a related media release, the ministry said the completed project will “enhance connections within the Little Shuswap Lake community and improve safety access on and off the Trans-Canada Highway.”

In addition to widening the highway, the project includes construction of a new eastbound commercial carrier pullout, wider shoulders and a frontage road system that will “support cyclists, pedestrians and people using other modes of active transportation.”

“Upgrading the highway to a modern, 100-kilometre-per-hour, four-lane standard will allow traffic to move more safely and efficiently,” said the ministry, noting efforts will be made during construction to minimize traffic disruptions.

Funding for the $243 million project was announced in July 2021, with the provincial government providing $161 million and the Government of Canada contributing approximately $82 million.

Read more: Four-laning planned for Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Read more: $82 million in federal funding committed to Highway 1 upgrades in Tappen

Salmon Arm

