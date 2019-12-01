An RCMP officer keeps an eye on residents as they pack up their items after spending the night at a new homeless camp set up near the Kelowna Curling Club. (Jen Zielinski - Kelowna Capital News)

Province plans to open shelter for West Kelowna homeless in 2020

The shelter would be located at 1160 Stevens Rd and would prioritize West Kelowna residents

In the new year, West Kelowna may be able to offer more access to shelter for those in need.

On Friday, the City of West Kelowna and the Province, through BC Housing, identified a site for a new temporary winter shelter which will help those experiencing homelessness.

The announcement comes after the City of Kelowna’s decision to move the Leon Avenue homeless camp to Kelowna’s north end, setting up camps at both Knox Mountain and on Recreation Avenue next to the Kelowna Curling Club.

READ MORE: Knox Mountain, north end Kelowna residents gather to petition city over homeless camp relocation

The relocation is a cause of concern for many residents who have even gone as far as protesting the relocation. The homeless are also unhappy, as their new location regulations forced them to pack up and leave the fenced-in site every morning after setting up the night before.

On Saturday morning, residents of the Knox Mountain neighborhood and other residents of the north end met to discuss what action should be taken to change the way homeless people being handled; they to petition against the council’s decision to relocate them.

The new shelter planned for West Kelowna would be located at 1160 Stevens Rd. and operated by the West Kelowna Shelter Society (WKSS). It would provide 40 more people experiencing homelessness with a safe, warm place during the coldest months of the year.

Modular trailers will also be brought to the site with space for bunks, showers, toilets and amenity space. In addition to the supports provided by WKSS staff, Interior Health would also provide health services based on individual needs.

Given the urgent need for the shelter in the community, BC Housing intends to submit a temporary use permit application to the City of West Kelowna on Dec. 10. If approved, the shelter is anticipated to open between early January and end of March 2020.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s homeless unhappy with temporary overnight shelter situation

The intake process would prioritize West Kelowna residents. According to the 2018 Point in Time Homeless Count, 72 people were identified as experiencing homelessness in the City of West Kelowna.

In addition to shelter spaces, the Province’s Building BC program is funding 4,700 new supportive housing units over 10 years for people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness throughout the province.

