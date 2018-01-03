BC Assessment says the average single family home in Kimberley is valued at $266,000 as of July 1, 2017.

Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence

Following on the heels of 2017 property valuations released by BC Assessment, the Province announced today it is again raising the homeowner grant threshold, albeit slightly.

The 2018 grant has been raised to $1.65 million, ensuring the same percentage of British Columbians homes are below the threshold as in 2017. Last year’s threshold level was raised $400,000 to $1.6 million.

Eligible homeowners will still need to apply for the grant each year, and the home must be the owner’s principal residence in order to qualify. If approved, the grant will be automatically calculated on your property tax notice.

READ MORE: 2017 BC Assessment values now available online

Depending on your age and where you live, the homeowner grant can vary:

  • $570 for the basic homeowner grant
  • $770 if the home is located in a northern or rural area
  • Up to $845 for homeowners who are 65 years or older, or the homeowner is a person with a disability
  • Up to $1,045 for homeowners who are 65 years or older, or the homeowner is a person with a disability if the home is in a northern or rural area

Other low-income owners, such as seniors or those with disabilities, can apply to supplement their grant if it’s been reduced or eliminated due to a higher assessed home value.

Homeowners may also be eligible to defer their property tax if they are 55 or older, or are financially supporting a dependent child.

READ MORE: 67,000 homeowners get early-warning assessment notice

According to the Province of B.C., they will reimburse municipalities for the full cost of the grant to ensure local revenues are not affected. Homeowner grants will return an estimated $825 million to British Columbians this year, and in the majority of communities, almost every home is valued below the threshold.

Signature:


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Snowmobilers let the moose loose
Next story
Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Just Posted

Revelstoke home values on the rise

Continuing trend of increasing residential property value seen with 19.58 % growth

Five most expensive residential properties in Revelstoke

BC Assessment report released today shows residential property value up in Revelstoke

Revelstoke RCMP busy over New Year’s Eve

Local officers responded to 22 calls between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. on New Year’s Eve

‘Hoop Master’ to headline performances at Carousel of Nations

World champion hoop dancer Dallas Arcand to perform at celebration of multiculturalism on Feb. 3

Glimpses of the Past

From a New Year’s Day robbery to a New Year’s Eve spent in the hospital after surviving an avalanche

Swimmers brave frigid Shuswap waters

The annual polar bear swim condition carried on at Canoe Beach on Jan. 1.

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Kelowna Mountie helps to evacuate townhouse on fire

The quick actions of a passing police officer helped to get residents out of a condo fire

Stanley sticks with experience to win contest

Kelowna student captures Okanagan College’s eighth annual Three-Hour Short Story Contest

Young teen dies in Highway 3 crash days before Christmas

A 15-year-old girl died on Dec. 23 at the scene of a collision between Hedley and Keremeos

Fest a success despite wildfires

Roots and Blues earns good reviews, small increase in festivalgoers, sales

Wrongfully imprisoned B.C. man denies allegations of assault

Ivan Henry files response to civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted five women

Most Read