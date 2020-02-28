The province bought the three acre lot at 420 Downie St. for $1.5 million last year. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Province wants Revelstoke’s feedback for affordable housing on former school site

The feedback is due Mar. 4

BC Housing held its first public engagement session regarding the future of the former Mount Begbie Elementary property.

The province bought the three acre lot at 420 Downie St. for $1.5 million last year.

READ MORE: Affordable homes in the works for Revelstoke

READ MORE: The final day of Mount Begbie Elementary

BC Housing is exploring options for building new affordable rental housing for families, seniors and young people in Revelstoke on newly purchases property.

They are encouraging Revelstokians to share their thoughts and ideas on how they would like the property developed. BC Housing said the lot size is large enough to accommodate a mix of housing and buildings that could include townhouses, rowhouses and apartments.

At the open house on Feb. 27, other affordable housing examples were provided for comparison. The 420 Downie project could be similar to the one at 1014 Oscar Street, which has 12 units and is operated by Revelstoke Community Housing Society. Another example was the Pleasantvale Apartments in Kelowna, which has 70 units.

BC Housing said there are opportunities for the 420 Downie St. space to include commercial businesses, such as a corner store, daycare or health service. They would also like to get feedback on whether residents would like the space to include gardens, pathways, workshops, gathering spaces and outdoor seating areas.

The next community engagement session is scheduled for the spring, where BC Housing will provide three options. It’s hoped construction will begin next year.

People can provide feedback by visiting https://letstalkhousingbc.ca/420-downie or emailing communityrelations@bchousing.org

Mount Begbie Elementary closed in 2011.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC HousingHousing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Speaker ‘will not tolerate illegal activity’ on B.C. legislature grounds, says chief of staff
Next story
Vernon dust factor nearly five times that of Kelowna

Just Posted

Province wants Revelstoke’s feedback for affordable housing on former school site

The feedback is due Mar. 4

Rain for Revelstoke

High four degrees

Revelstoke students speak up through silence

Arrow Heights Elementary raised money for World Animal Protection

Revelstoke Bear Aware wants a bear friendly garbage program

Garbage is the number one bear attractant in Revelstoke

Revelstoke mother and daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Jensine Morabito and her daughter were on Holland America’s Westerdam but did not catch the virus

VIDEO: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

A woman made a video of the day as a keepsake

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Vernon dust factor nearly five times that of Kelowna

Road grit a factor in uptick of advisories

Study continues on Summerland’s perpetual slide

Slide in Paradise Flats area has affected Trout Creek for more than 100 years

Hundreds of B.C. firefighters ‘climb the wall’ for BC Lung Association

The charity fundraiser saw participants climbing up 48 storeys

Salmon Arm RCMP, new immigrants get acquainted at police station

Tour of detachment provides opportunity to explore differences in judicial systems

Peachland to host International Women’s Day Celebration

The day will honour Okanagan women’s contributions to the land, water and their communities

Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

New York performer can’t wait to bring Chicago to the South Okanagan

The timeless, award-winning musical comes to the South Okanagan Events Centre March 28.

Most Read