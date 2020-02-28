Province wants Revelstoke’s feedback for affordable housing on former school site

The province bought the three acre lot at 420 Downie St. for $1.5 million last year. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

BC Housing held its first public engagement session regarding the future of the former Mount Begbie Elementary property.

BC Housing is exploring options for building new affordable rental housing for families, seniors and young people in Revelstoke on newly purchases property.

They are encouraging Revelstokians to share their thoughts and ideas on how they would like the property developed. BC Housing said the lot size is large enough to accommodate a mix of housing and buildings that could include townhouses, rowhouses and apartments.

At the open house on Feb. 27, other affordable housing examples were provided for comparison. The 420 Downie project could be similar to the one at 1014 Oscar Street, which has 12 units and is operated by Revelstoke Community Housing Society. Another example was the Pleasantvale Apartments in Kelowna, which has 70 units.

BC Housing said there are opportunities for the 420 Downie St. space to include commercial businesses, such as a corner store, daycare or health service. They would also like to get feedback on whether residents would like the space to include gardens, pathways, workshops, gathering spaces and outdoor seating areas.

The next community engagement session is scheduled for the spring, where BC Housing will provide three options. It’s hoped construction will begin next year.

People can provide feedback by visiting https://letstalkhousingbc.ca/420-downie or emailing communityrelations@bchousing.org

Mount Begbie Elementary closed in 2011.

