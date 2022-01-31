RCMP Appreciation Day Vernon committee members Guy Bailey (from left), Steve Fleck, Teresa Ann Durning Harker, Martin von Holst and Andrew Wylie celebrate the acknowledgement in 2020. (Contributed)

RCMP Appreciation Day Vernon committee members Guy Bailey (from left), Steve Fleck, Teresa Ann Durning Harker, Martin von Holst and Andrew Wylie celebrate the acknowledgement in 2020. (Contributed)

Provincial appreciation of RCMP continues thanks to Vernon

Local committee helps in B.C. acknowledgement on Feb. 1

Efforts to honour those who bravely serve and protect have finally been made official.

Vernon residents created a committee in 2019 to honour the 100th anniversary of the RCMP in Canada on Feb. 1, 2020.

The local committee has since been marking the first day of February as RCMP Appreciation Day.

“We are in our third year of requesting the yearly proclamation from the B.C. government in Victoria,” committee chairperson Guy Bailey said.

The process of application takes time and the committee finally received this year’s approved proclamation just days prior to Feb. 1.

“Our committee is determined to continue this yearly day of respect and appreciation to the men and women of the RCMP serving and having served,” Bailey said.

The RCMP provide a vital service and sacrifice, reads the official proclamation.

“RCMP Appreciation Day is an opportunity to recognize, to show appreciation for and to celebrate the history and the role of the RCMP in British Columbia,” the proclamation says, witnessed by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin.

READ MORE: Province proclaims RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

READ MORE: RCMP appreciation day campaign continues in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Supporters of Shuswap amputee fundraising for the most ‘badass advanced prosthetic’
Next story
Alleged Keremeos attacker back in Penticton court

Just Posted

Google Maps.
Major crimes investigating body discovered in rural Kamloops

The Trans Canada Highway west of Revelstoke will be closed at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, for avalanche control activity. No detour will be available. (DriveBC)
UPDATE: Avalanche control complete; Highway 1 reopen in both directions west of Revelstoke

Busy weekend in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League
Sicamous Eagles add to 100 Mile House’s woe

(www.wildexplained.com)
Morning start: Kangaroos can’t move backwards