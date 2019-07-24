The location for the proposed Revelstoke Adventure Park. (CSRD)

Public hearing for Revelstoke Adventure Park planned for Aug. 13

Additional properties need to be rezoned for the project to continue

The proposed adventure park on Greely Rd. east of Revelstoke is one step closer to approval with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

At their meeting last week the board passed second reading on the application to rezone the area as well as amend the Official Community Plan.

The next step in the process is a public hearing which will be held on Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Revelstoke Community Centre.

READ MORE: Province approves Revelstoke Adventure Park

Revelstoke Adventure Park is will include recreational activities such as hiking, trail riding, bungee jumping, rock climbing, zip lining, ropes course and mountain biking.

A main feature of the development would be the eventual creation of a lake that offers surfing on man-made waves, as well as swimming and boating opportunities.

The plans also call for offering a range of accommodation options including hotels, tourist cabins, an RV Park, campground and yurts.

READ MORE: $1.3 million in road upgrade projects coming to the streets of Revelstoke

Food services and retail operations are also incorporated.

In November 2016, the regional district approved the re-designation and rezoning of a number of properties on the south side of the CP Rail line for the same project. This application is for additional properties on the north side of the tracks in the same area.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Adventure Park ALR application rejected

First reading was done March 21. Since then referrals have been sent to several stakeholders including First Nations communities in the area, there were no changes needed based on their feedback, the staff report said.

Changes to the amendment since the first reading include adjustments required by the Agricultural Land Commission and the expansion of staff accommodation options.

The property is owned by Illecillewaet Development Inc. and the agent for the owners is Black Tie Properties, represented in Revelstoke by Jason Roe and Gemma Woods.

 

