The location for the proposed Revelstoke Adventure Park. (CSRD)

Public hearing held for proposed adventure park

The park would be located on Greely Rd. east of Revelstoke

On Aug. 13 there was a public hearing at the Revelstoke Community Centre on a proposed adventure park.

The park would be located on Greely Rd. east of Revelstoke and will include recreational activities such as hiking, trail riding, bungee jumping, rock climbing, zip lining, ropes course and mountain biking.

Some concerns brought forth from the hearing were calls for adequate training for staff when it came to bear management, worry that the City of Revelstoke would eventually grow to include the area that is located on Columbia Shuswap Regional District land, location of utilities and management of Revelstoke’s watershed.

The park would be located on the Illecillewaet River, which feeds into Revelstoke’s drinking supply.

However, some present, were excited for the project and voiced support. One individual wished the developers luck.

A main feature of the development would be the eventual creation of a lake that offers surfing on man-made waves, as well as swimming and boating opportunities.

The plans also call for offering a range of accommodation options including hotels, tourist cabins, an RV Park, campground and yurts.

Food services and retail operations are also incorporated.

In November 2016, the regional district approved the re-designation and rezoning of a number of properties on the south side of the CP Rail line for the same project. This application is for additional properties on the north side of the tracks in the same area.

First reading was done March 21. Since then referrals have been sent to several stakeholders including First Nations communities in the area, there were no changes needed based on their feedback, the staff report said.

Changes to the amendment since the first reading include adjustments required by the Agricultural Land Commission and the expansion of staff accommodation options.

The property is owned by Illecillewaet Development Inc. and the agent for the owners is Black Tie Properties, represented in Revelstoke by Jason Roe and Gemma Woods.

The rezoning will go back to the regional district board for third reading before adoption.

READ MORE: Province approves Revelstoke Adventure Park

 

Public hearing held for proposed adventure park

