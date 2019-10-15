The public will have their chance to give feedback to city council on proposed ammendments to the Official Community Plan and the Zoning Bylaw that would allow for Temporary Use Permits. (File photo)

Public hearing scheduled for amendments that would allow Temporary Use Permits

The hearing will be at the Revelstoke City Council meeting Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.

Revelstoke City Council will be hosting a public hearing Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. to discuss a Zoning Bylaw amendment that would allow for Temporary Use Permits.

Temporary Use Permits would allow landowners to use the land in a way that is not allowed in the Official Community Plan (OCP) or the Zoning Bylaw for up to three years with the option to renew once, if approved by city council.

READ MORE:Temporary Cold Weather Shelter in the works for Revelstoke

The idea behind the permits is that property owners use the land as they intend while they go through the proper rezoning process that would allow them to permanently use the land in that way, said Marianne Wade, director of development services.

In her report to council, Wade said that she has had numerous inquiries for temporary uses that are not currently permitted in the OCP or the Zoning Bylaw, both of which Wade said are outdated and inconsistent with the provincial legislation.

Though one such request that would require a Temporary Use Permit is the proposed Cold Weather Shelter, Wade said she has also had requests from businesses who want to find a way to house staff.

The lack of a Temporary Use Permit, as well as the inconsistencies between the OCP and the Zoning Bylaw with the Local Government Act, have limited staff’s ability to respond to certain needs for the community, Wade’s report said.

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Council hears concerns about proposed cold weather shelter

The public hearing will see discussion about an amendment to the OCP as well as the Zoning Bylaw. Councillors agreed to hold it at 5 p.m. instead of at the beginning of the council meeting, when public hearings are usually scheduled, so that more people could attend.

 

