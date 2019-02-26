Display fireworks like the ones launched near the Beach Park on Canada Day will be unaffected by the proposed ban on fireworks in Sicamous. (File Photo)

Public input wanted on proposed fireworks ban

Sicamous bylaw would not affect large displays seen at public events like Canada Day

The public will get their chance to weigh in on the proposed bylaw which would ban the sale, transportation and use of fireworks in Sicamous.

A public hearing on the matter has been scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 28 at the district offices.

Council requested a new bylaw prohibiting consumer fireworks be drafted at a meeting in late January.

Read More: District of Sicamous to ban consumer fireworks

The proposed ban will not apply to display fireworks like the ones used at the Canada Day and Christmas Tree light-up celebrations. Shortly after council approved the ban, Fire Chief Brett Ogino said the professionally-discharged fireworks will remain permitted because the operators have the proper skills, training and insurance to be setting them off.

Read More: Are New Year’s Eve fireworks ‘selfish, incredibly intrusive’?

Ogino added the current use and storage of fireworks in Sicamous creates hazards for firefighters and fireworks have been the cause of fires which have threatened homes in the past.

The public hearing will run from 4 to 7 p.m. The bylaw is scheduled to come before council at their March 13 meeting.

