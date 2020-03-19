A petition is circulated asking the CSRD to live stream or record their board meetings for later viewing. (File photo)

Public pushing for live-streaming of Columbia Shuswap Regional District meetings

Petition on Change.org has almost 200 signatures

While it may not be Netflix, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District is facing public demand for streamed video.

A petition requesting the CSRD make video from their board meetings available in digital form is gaining some traction.

Posted to Change.org by Maria Otting, the petition states it is difficult for many CSRD residents to attend the Thursday morning meetings as they conflict with many people’s work schedules. The meetings are generally held in Salmon Arm but occasionally travel to other parts of the regional district.

The petition said using the technology of live-streaming or recording meetings would alleviate the time and distance constraints that make it difficult for people to attend meetings.

The appeal to potential petition signatories argues a video option would provide an opportunity for area residents to keep engaged and up to date with local government matters.

The possibility of streaming board meetings was raised at the Aug. 15, 2019, CSRD board meeting. The board decided the cost, in terms of staff time and technology investment, outweighed potential benefits.

According to the CSRD, the board’s decision took into account the efforts at transparency they were already undertaking, such as posts on their website and social media and their monthly newsletter.

Read More: Midway through playoffs, KIJHL suspends all games until further notice

Read More: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

The CSRD has not yet formally received the petition, but is aware of it. The regional district told the Observer petition organizers can request to appear as a delegation before the board, adding that while petitions are typically submitted as a hard copy, the CSRD is open to receiving them in electronic form as well.

The petition notes other government bodies, including Salmon Arm and Revelstoke city councils, either live-stream or record their public meetings.

As of March 12, the petition had received 194 signatures.

 

