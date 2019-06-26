Public tip leads to seizure of drugs and weapons in North Okanagan

Concerned citizen spots male sleeping in car in residential area

A tip from the public led to the arrest of a man and the seizure of items indicative of drug trafficking.

A concerned citizen alerted a Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer shortly before 8 a.m., on June 26 that a male was passed out in the driver’s seat of a car, parked in the 3900-block of 27 Street. The officer attended the location and immediately recognized the male who was wanted on outstanding warrants. The officer then attempted an arrest and a struggle ensued, which yielded a multi-unit police response. The male driver allegedly attempted to flee from police, however was unsuccessful and was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

In other news: Kelowna RCMP investigate suspicious car fire as targeted incident of arson

During the investigation, officers located and seized multiple items including cash, drugs, prohibited weapons and drug paraphernalia. All of which are indicative of drug trafficking.

“This is a great example of the importance of reporting suspicious activity to the police,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “With the help of the alert citizen that called in to the Vernon RCMP we were able to make an arrest and take drugs and weapons off the streets.”

A 26-year-old Vernon man remains in police custody and will face possible charges relating to drug and weapons offences.

For more information on how to report crime and suspicious activity to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP visit www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca. For emergencies call 911; for non-emergency situations call 250-545-7171; and to provide a tip anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

In other news: Vernon judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences
Next story
Kelowna’s homeless population doesn’t have much hope of finding a bed at a shelter

Just Posted

One-third less B.C. wildfires this year compared to 2018

There are no active wildfires in the Revelstoke area

City purchases water tender for CSRD fire protection

The vehicle was purchased with CSRD funds as part of the fire protection agreement

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 26

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 17, 1899 Charles Boardman, formerly of… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 26 degrees today

There are no active fires near Revelstoke

Revelstoke resident receives award for dedication to community

Jane McNab has volunteered in Revelstoke over 20 years

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

RCMP across Canada to soon unionize, according to B.C. mayor

A spokeswoman for RCMP headquarters in Ottawa says it’s not yet a done deal

Explicit sex-ed guide for adults mistakenly given to Creston elementary students

The booklet clearly states online and inside that the guide contains sexually explicit information

Driver has $240K McLaren impounded minutes after buying it in West Vancouver

Officers clocked the car travelling at 160 km/h along Highway 1 in a 90 km/h zone

Kelowna’s homeless population doesn’t have much hope of finding a bed at a shelter

Central Okanagan Journey Home Society says 300 people waitlisted for supportive housing

Public tip leads to seizure of drugs and weapons in North Okanagan

Concerned citizen spots male sleeping in car in residential area

Still months of investigation left into South Okanagan murders

Penticton came to a standstill on April 15, when John Brittain allegedly shot and killed four people

Former Vernon Judo coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Bryan Jeffrey McLachlan is set to return to court Sept. 4 for sentencing

B.C. Olympic skier sues Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

Most Read