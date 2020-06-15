Pump installed in downtown Kelowna due to high Okanagan Lake levels

High levels in Okanagan Lake have prompted the City of Kelowna to install a pump at the Water Street boat launch.

The pump was installed Monday, June 15, and is expected to remain in place for up to two weeks, depending on the level of the lake.

The boat launch is still open, with only minimal restrictions for access to the south ramp. The city advises drivers and pedestrians to be cautious and aware in this area as pedestrians crossing the ramps may not be readily visible until they step out from behind the pump.

Cedar Creek Park, Cook Road and Sutherland Bay boat launches remain open.

Property owners pumping water from structures should pump into natural areas such as nearby creeks, ditches or lawns and not into storm drains or the sanitary sewer system, says the city. Pumping into sanitary sewers can overtax the water treatment facility and lead to potential backups of wastewater onto properties.

With the lake above full pool, the city reminds boaters to keep their speed down when approaching or travelling near the shore as reduced wake activity helps to prevent shoreline erosion.

